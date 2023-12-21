Nice (NICE) Strengthens Portfolio With CXone 2023 Release

Nice's NICE latest CXone Fall Release for 2023 brings remarkable enhancements, notably in AI and automation, within their interaction-centric platform.



The update introduces fully-automated AutoSummary capabilities, leveraging generative AI for objective summaries across voice and digital interactions.



Offering expanded cloud storage options, including Microsoft Azure alongside AWS, showcases NICE's commitment to flexibility and seamless integration.



The improved CXone dashboard further enhances usability and insights. This release solidifies NICE's position as an industry leader, empowering organizations to thrive in the AI digital landscape.

Nice Price and Consensus

Nice price-consensus-chart | Nice Quote

NICE’s Strong Portfolio Makes Prospect Bright

NICE is benefiting from an expanding clientele, driven by the strong adoption of its platform solutions. These include Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate.



The effectiveness of NICE's CXone is exemplified by its impact on Europcar Mobility Group, where it played a pivotal role in streamlining global customer service operations. This resulted in increased consistency, improved agent, and customer experiences and a notable 10% reduction in interservice transfers through IVR optimization.



NICE recently enhanced Club Med's operations in Europe, boosting agent performance and satisfaction with expanded CXone features while globally improving customer interactions and insights using AI-based routing, CXone Workforce Management and Interaction Analytics.



Moreover, limango, a German online retailer, selected CXone to seamlessly transition its contact center to the cloud, showcasing a commitment to enhanced customer service standards and operational efficiency within the Otto Group.



NICE is gaining significant traction in customer interactions and the acquisition of LiveVox aims to create a unified platform for digital and AI-driven customer interactions, paving the way for further growth.

2023 Guidance Positive

A robust portfolio and expanding clientele are expected to drive NICE's top-line growth.



For 2023, NICE anticipates total revenues between $2.350 billion and $2.379 billion, indicating 9% growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating 8.58% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.26 per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating an 8.31% year-over-year increase.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



NICE’s shares have moved up 3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rally of 51.5%.



Flex FLEX, NetEase NTES and Vertiv VRT are other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider from the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



FLEX, NTES and VRT shares have returned 37.9%, 40.5% and 245.9%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.



Long-term earnings growth rates for Flex, NetEase and Vertiv are pegged at 12.39%,15.98% and 53.86%, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NetEase, Inc. (NTES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.