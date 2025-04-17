Nice (NICE) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Nice (NICE) ended the recent trading session at $149.75, demonstrating a -0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.33%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the software company had lost 0.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 9.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.3% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Nice will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.84, marking a 10.08% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $699.39 million, showing a 6.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.20 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion, which would represent changes of +9.71% and +7%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower within the past month. Nice currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Nice is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.35, which means Nice is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that NICE has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.93.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

