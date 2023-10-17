Nice (NICE) Justice Transforms Alaska's Criminal Process

Nice NICE recently announced that the Alaska Department of Law has decided to deploy NICE Justice, a solution within the Evidencentral platform, marking a transformation in Alaska’s criminal justice system.



NICE Justice significantly improves efficiency and transparency by streamlining the digital evidence process across 13 Criminal Division offices, which handle 26,000 case referrals annually and play a crucial role in all state criminal prosecutions.



This criminal justice solution provides a unified portal for law enforcement agencies, using AI-driven tools like face detection and transcription to streamline evidence management, empowering legal professionals to focus on building strong cases with accurate and timely evidence.

NICE Benefits from a Robust Portfolio

NICE benefits from a robust portfolio and an expanding clientele. The company’s platforms, like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate, have been gaining traction. The recently announced criminal justice solution will further boost top-line growth.



NICE’s solutions have been gaining traction among government agencies in recent times. NICE Justice, part of its Evidencentral platform, has been selected by the Office of the District Attorney of Allegheny County and the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office in Georgia.



NICE's recent partnership with the Douglas County District Attorney's Office for implementing NICE Justice highlights its commitment to efficient digital evidence management in modern law enforcement and the criminal justice system.



In September, NICE expanded the footprint of its Actimize portfolio by successfully implementing its financial crime solutions for GoTyme Bank (a partnership between the Gokongwei Group and Singapore-based digital banking group Tym), enhancing fraud prevention and supporting its innovative cloud-only banking approach in the Philippines.



NICE is also set to deploy NICE Inform Elite at the Ottawa Police Service in preparation for the nationwide rollout of Next Generation 911 services in Canada, facilitating advanced emergency communication capture and incident reconstruction.



Furthermore, NICE is making significant inroads in customer interactions, as evidenced by their recent agreement to acquire LiveVox, a strategic move designed to create a unified platform that thrives in the digital and AI-driven landscape.

For the third quarter of fiscal 2023, NICE anticipates revenues between $590 million and $600 million, suggesting a 7% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $594.58 million, indicating a 7.19% year-over-year growth.



For fiscal 2023, NICE anticipates total revenues between $2.353 billion and $2.373 billion, indicating an 8% growth at the midpoint compared with 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.15 per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating 11.98% year-over-year growth.

NICE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company's shares have declined 13.7%, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's return of 37.8%.



NVIDIA NVDA, Dell Technologies DELL and Splunk SPLK are some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



NVDA, DELL and SPLK shares have gained 215.4%, 68.5% and 72.2%, respectively, year to date.



The long-term earnings growth rate for NVIDIA, Dell Technologies and Splunk are pegged at 13.5%, 12%, and 29.55%, respectively.

