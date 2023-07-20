NICE (NICE) Inform Elite to Transform Durham 911 Service

NICE NICE recently announced that the Durham (North Carolina) Emergency Communications Center (DECC) will deploy NICE Inform Elite to digitally transform its 911 service. It will enable the DECC to improve its quality assurance, evidence production, incident reconstruction and performance tracking processes.

NICE Inform Elite will capture and synchronize all incident data — 911 calls, texts, radio communications, CAD data and telecommunicator screens — and provide tools to analyze and leverage the data for insights. The DECC will be able to automate the review of high acuity calls to ensure timely feedback to telecommunicators.

This technology upgrade will support center’s 911 telecommunicators who play an integral role in the 911 service. Integrating NICE Inform Elite will provide telecommunicators with the required training and support so that they can provide callers with the highest levels of care.

NICE Inform Elite is part of the Evidencentral platform, which provides emergency communications centers (ECC) with a single platform to capture and analyze ECC data. The solution also integrates with the DECC’s CAD system and ProQA’s AQUA Evolution solution to streamline call retrieval and case review.

NICE Faces Stiff Competition

The Internet based companies in the United States are expected to perform well in the rest of 2023, driven by strong demand for cloud-based, AI-enabled and data-driven software solutions.

However, shares of NICE have gained 15.9% year to date against the Zacks Internet Software industry’s and the Computer and Technology sector’s growth of 60.2% and 42.5% year to date, respectively.

NICE has been suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions and raging inflation. The reversal of pandemic trends and stiff competition have also hurt this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s growth, despite the strong pipeline of its solutions.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

NICE faces stiff competition in its cloud and management solutions from players like Verint Systems VRNT, Okta OKTA and Twilio TWLO which offer similar solutions.

NICE competes in the customer engagement and user authentication segment from Verint Systems, Okta and Twilio that offers software and cloud-based solutions. These solutions help businesses improve their customer interactions and secure user identities.

Shares of Twilio have gained 38.1% year to date, outperforming NICE. Shares of Verint Systems and Okta have underperformed NICE and increased 9.3% and 3% year to date, respectively.

Strong Product Portfolio Aids NICE’s Customer Base

Despite stiff competition, NICE is benefiting from a robust portfolio, a strong partner base and an expanding clientele. The company’s platforms like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate have been gaining traction recently.

NICE’s strong customer base is noteworthy. Apart from DECC, Detroit 911 communications center, San Diego Police Department’s Communications Division and Philadelphia 911 center have been aiding in the growing adoption of NICE Inform Elite.

NICE’s expanding partner base and innovative product pipeline are expected to drive the company’s prospects in 2023. Natively build cloud platform with improved architecture further boosts its share in cloud and AI.

NICE raised its 2023 revenue guidance. It expects revenues between $2.35 billion and $2.37 billion, indicating an 8% growth at the midpoint compared with 2022.

Earnings are now expected between $8.32 and $8.52 per share for the full year, suggesting an 11% growth at the midpoint compared with 2022.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating an 8.63% growth year over year. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $8.46 per share, unchanged in the past 30 days and suggesting a year-over-year growth of 11.02%.

