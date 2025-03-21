Nice (NICE) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

The most recent trading session ended with Nice (NICE) standing at $156.78, reflecting a +1.81% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.52%.

Shares of the software company have appreciated by 0.27% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 12.04% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.33%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Nice in its upcoming release. On that day, Nice is projected to report earnings of $2.84 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 10.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $699.39 million, up 6.08% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.23 per share and revenue of $2.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +9.98% and +7%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Nice. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.3% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Nice is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nice is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.59. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 27.92 of its industry.

We can also see that NICE currently has a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Internet - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, finds itself in the top 33% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

