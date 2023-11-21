Nice (NICE) Enhances Limango's Service With CXone Cloud

Nice NICE recently announced that the German online retailer for families, limango, selected its CXone to transfer its contact center to the cloud.



A member of the Otto Group, limango serves customers across Europe, offering a diverse range of products and services. The decision to migrate to a unified cloud-native CX platform reflects limango's commitment to elevating its customer service standards by embracing agility, efficiency and future-proofing measures.



The transition will likely yield several benefits, including operational efficiencies, accelerated service delivery and the cultivation of positive customer experiences.



The deal underscores the pivotal role of NICE’s CXone in enhancing limango's contact center operations, providing valuable insights, reducing IT department dependencies and empowering the company to adapt swiftly to evolving customer demands.

NICE Benefits from a Robust Portfolio

NICE, with its robust portfolio including platforms like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate, is benefiting from an expanding clientele.

The latest deal with limango aligns with the trend toward cloud-based contact centers, reinforcing NICE's leadership in providing innovative solutions for businesses in an evolving landscape.



NICE has globally expanded its CXone platform at Club Med, initially boosting call routing and operational visibility in Europe, leading to improved agent performance and satisfaction, with additional features like AI-based routing, CXone Workforce Management and Interaction Analytics, enhancing customer interactions and providing insights into customer behavior worldwide.



NICE recently announced that the Webb County District Attorney’s Office is pioneering the adoption of NICE Justice, a cloud-based AI-powered digital evidence management solution. This deployment aims to enhance efficiency in the criminal justice process, minimizing delays associated with evidence handling and accelerating case progression for swifter justice delivery.



NICE is making significant inroads in customer interactions, as evidenced by their recent agreement to acquire LiveVox, a strategic move designed to create a unified platform that thrives in the digital and AI-driven landscape.

2023 Guidance Positive

For fiscal 2023, NICE anticipates total revenues between $2.350 billion and $2.379 billion, indicating a 9% growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.36 billion, indicating 8.27% growth year over year.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.21 per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating 8.33% year-over-year growth.

