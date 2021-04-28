NICE Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NICE Ltd (Symbol: NICE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $236.73, changing hands as low as $234.76 per share. NICE Ltd shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NICE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NICE's low point in its 52 week range is $160.725 per share, with $288.727 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $235.22.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.