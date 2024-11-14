NICE Ltd. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $120.92 million, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $92.35 million, or $1.39 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $186.94 million or $2.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.7% to $689.96 million from $601.34 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $120.92 Mln. vs. $92.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.86 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $689.96 Mln vs. $601.34 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $10.95-$11.15 Full year revenue guidance: $2.715 Bln-$2.735 Bl

