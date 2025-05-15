NICE Ltd. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $129.29 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $106.37 million, or $1.60 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $185.03 million or $2.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to $700.19 million from $659.31 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $129.29 Mln. vs. $106.37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $1.60 last year. -Revenue: $700.19 Mln vs. $659.31 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.93 - $3.03 Next quarter revenue guidance: $709 - $719 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $12.28 - $12.48 Full year revenue guidance: $2,918 - $2,938 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.