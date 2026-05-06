NICE Ltd. Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) announced earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $46.81 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $129.29 million, or $2.01 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $160.06 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $768.61 million from $700.19 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $46.81 Mln. vs. $129.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $2.01 last year. -Revenue: $768.61 Mln vs. $700.19 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.60 To $ 2.70 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 761 M To $ 771 M Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.98 To $ 11.18 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.170 B To $ 3.190 B

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