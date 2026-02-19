NICE Ltd. Announces Climb In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $150.55 million, or $2.41 per share. This compares with $99.51 million, or $1.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NICE Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $202.71 million or $3.24 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.0% to $786.50 million from $721.60 million last year.

NICE Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.55 Mln. vs. $99.51 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.41 vs. $1.54 last year. -Revenue: $786.50 Mln vs. $721.60 Mln last year.

