NICE Launches AI-Powered Robotic Process Automation Tools

NICE NICE recently announced new AI capabilities in its NICE RPA, version 7.6, which will help organizations optimize the benefits of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) for their businesses.



The latest version includes new capabilities like document digitization, a complimentary resource center with ready-made low/no-code resources for sharing and ROI-based recommendation of ideal processes to automate.



Apart from automating manual tasks and reducing process analysis time, the new features will help organizations boost their ROI and maximize the automation value of their projects.

Improved RPA Offerings to Boost Prospects

NICE is focused on adding new offerings to its RPA portfolio, thus, enabling organizations to make better decisions by analyzing structured and unstructured data using advanced AI analytics.



NICE offers RPA products that include NEVA attended automation, Desktop Analysis, Robotic Automation, Automation Finder and Automation Studio.



In 2020, NICE launched NEVA Unlimited, an all-inclusive automation package, which allows organizations to unleash the full power of automation in their business.



NICE collaborated with Alphabet’s GOOGL Google Cloud to address the expanding demand for automated and more efficient customer self-service systems that can be integrated with traditional contact centers.



NICE will integrate its CXone customer experience platform with Alphabet-owned Google Cloud’s Contact Centre AI (CCAI). The combination is expected to provide organizations with more advanced and efficient ways to engage customers across voice and digital touchpoints.



The collaboration will enable businesses to expand their customer self-service capabilities using Alphabet-owned Google Cloud’s CCAI, by integrating conversational bots.



An increase in digital channel adoption has added consequential complexity to workforce management, scheduling and forecasting. To deal with this better, NICE recently announced the incorporation of extensive innovations in its workforce optimization solution, NICE Workforce Management (WFM).



The WFM program help organizations improve agent productivity, optimize agent utilization rates and reduce costs of businesses.



To address the growing problem of Dark Web fraud typologies, NICE Actimize, a subsidiary of NICE launched its IFM-X Dark Web Intelligence solution. The solution helps FSOs resolve the challenges posed in detecting dynamic frauds and account takeover threats.

Expanding Customer Base to Drive The Top Line

NICE has been riding on an expanding customer base.



Recently, NTT Marketing ACT, a leading Japanese BPO selected NICE Nexidia and Enlighten to automate a major portion of its quality management processes. The adoption decision makes NICE one of the first AI frameworks deployed in Japan for contact center agent behaviors on customer satisfaction (CSAT) improvement.



NICE Investigate, the digital evidence management solution, has been adopted by U.K.’s South Yorkshire Police to facilitate digital transformation in the force.



The global business process solution provider, Firstsource, opted for NICE’s WFM suite to complete the transition of the former’s workforce management operation to the cloud.



The expanding customer base and robust product portfolio of the company is driving the top line. In the last reported quarter, NICE reported a 20% year-over-year increase in revenues, reaching $494 million. Cloud revenues witnessed a 29% year-over-year growth to reach $262 million.



NICE had previously provided 2021 revenue guidance expected to be in a range of $1.835 billion to $1.855 billion.



In the reported quarter, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company raised its full year 2021 revenue guidance, which is now expected between $1.899 billion and $1.909 billion.

