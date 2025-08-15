NICE Grows Through Expanding Portfolio and Strong Partnerships

Nice NICE is benefiting from the continued strength of its cloud business, expansion of its customer base, and AI-powered solutions. Increased adoption of its CXone platform saw large enterprises integrating AI tools to enhance customer experience.



In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported cloud revenues of $526.3 million, which rose 12% year over year. Strong cloud revenue growth fueled a solid year-over-year increase in total revenues, driven by the growth in adoption of CXone Mpower by customers.



Building on this momentum, NiCE recently expanded its partnership with Salesforce CRM to deliver seamless, AI-driven customer experiences through deeper integration between NiCE CXone Mpower and Salesforce Service Cloud.



This collaboration introduces Bring Your Own Contact Center, enhanced Workforce Engagement Management (WEM) capabilities, and a bidirectional Zero Copy integration with Salesforce Data Cloud. The joint solution enables real-time orchestration, unified data, and AI-powered personalization across the entire customer journey. It empowers organizations to deliver connected, efficient, and highly personalized service experiences.

NICE Benefits From Expanding Clientele

NICE’s diverse portfolio, featuring solutions like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, and Inform Elite, has been gaining popularity. The company’s focus on its cloud offerings, particularly its CXone platform, has been a major growth driver.



The company’s diverse portfolio is helping it attract new customers. Its partnership with Salesforce, RingCentral RNG, Snowflake SNOW, and Amazon’s cloud computing platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has been noteworthy.



NICE recently announced a multi-year extension of its long-standing partnership with RingCentral to market and sell RingCentral Contact Center, powered by NICE CXone Mpower. The renewed collaboration, building on their relationship since 2015, aims to enhance AI-powered customer engagement and enterprise-grade CX solutions.



In June 2025, NICE revealed a strategic collaboration with Snowflake, enabling CXone Mpower to leverage Snowflake Secure Data Sharing to centralize and share customer interaction data across front, middle, and back-office systems-streamlining automation of workflows like service fulfillment, billing, and claims handling.

NICE Provides Strong Q2 and Full Year Guidance

Nice’s efforts to enhance its clients’ customer experience with its robust cloud solutions are expected to drive top-line growth.



For the second quarter of 2025, the company expects non-GAAP revenues of $709-$719 million, indicating 7% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated to be $2.93-$3.03 per share, suggesting 13% year-over-year growth at the mid-point.



For 2025, NICE projects non-GAAP revenues between $2.92 billion and $2.94 billion, implying 7% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.



Non-GAAP earnings are estimated to be $12.28-12.48 per share, suggesting 11% year-over-year growth at the midpoint.

