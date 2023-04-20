NICE Expands Portfolio With the Launch of SAM-10 Solutions

NICE NICE has launched Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM-10), which is designed to detect more suspicious activity and reduce false positives.



SAM-10 enhances anti-money laundering solutions by incorporating multiple layers of defense that provide comprehensive coverage and detection of suspicious activity for financial institutions.



Further, SAM-10 incorporates next-generation analytics like machine learning and network risk analytics for detecting accurate suspicious relationships and transaction patterns.



It also supports regulatory compliance, aligns with risk-based transaction monitoring, reduces false positives, and focuses on meaningful and suspicious alerts.

Nice Price and Consensus

Nice price-consensus-chart | Nice Quote

NICE’s Strong Portfolio to Aid Prospects

NICE Actimize’s SAM-10 solution offers enhanced coverage, faster investigations and flexible deployment.



It recently expanded the Actimize portfolio with the launch of the next-gen ActOne10 Case Management solution. The AI-powered solution helps financial institutions fight financial crime with speed, intelligence, and agility without sacrificing operating efficiency.



ActOne10 Case Management solution strengthens NICE’s product portfolio, which will help in gaining new customers.



The company also strengthened its CXone portfolio with the latest Spring 2023 release that offers AI-powered capabilities that helps in customer interactions. CXone is a CX native cloud platform that enables leading organizations to offer a seamless CXi experience to customers by utilizing digitalization, AI and automation.



However, NICE has been suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions and raging inflation. The reversal of pandemic trends has also hurt NICE’s growth despite the strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions.



Nevertheless, NICE’s expanding partner base and innovative product pipeline are expected to drive its prospects in 2023.



For the first quarter of 2023, NICE expects revenues between $559 million and $569 million.



The company raised its guidance for 2023. It expects total revenues between $2.345 billion and $2.365 billion, indicating 8% growth over 2022. Earnings are pegged in the $8.28-$8.48 per share range, suggesting 10% growth at the midpoint over 2022.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NICE’s first-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.98 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 10%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in 2023 is pegged at $565.01 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 7.1%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). It has lost 0.5% in a year compared with the Zacks Internet- Software industry’s and the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 16.2% and 8.1%, respectively.



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader sector are Agilent Technologies A, Adobe ADBE and Analog Devices ADI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agilent shares have gained 9.5% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for A is currently projected at 12%.



Adobe shares have lost 13.5% in the past year. ADBE’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 13.36%.



Analog Devices shares have gained 16.8% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for ADI is currently projected at 12.25%.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adobe Inc. (ADBE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nice (NICE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.