NICE Expands Portfolio With ActOne10 Case Management Solution

NICE NICE is expanding its Actimize portfolio with the launch of next-gen ActOne10 Case Management solution. The AI-powered solution helps financial institutions fight financial crime with speed, intelligence and agility, without sacrificing operating efficiency.



ActOne10 Case Management solution strengthens NICE’s product portfolio, which will help in gaining new customers. The company’s platforms like Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate have been gaining traction in recent times.



The availability of solutions like Actimize Compliancentral, a cloud-based, end-to-end communications monitoring and trade compliance solution, has expanded NICE’s footprint in the financial services domain.



Its CXone portfolio is benefiting from the launch of the latest spring 2023 release that offers AI-powered capabilities. CXone, which currently has more than one million agents and supervisors, has been benefiting from its robust offerings. It has been adopted by the likes of New Zealand Telehealth Services, LanguageLoop and Penrith City Council in recent times.



Further, NICE’s strong partner base is noteworthy. Partners like Alphabet GOOGL and Microsoft MSFT have been aiding in the growing adoption of CXone.



The integration of CXone with Google Cloud CCAI empowered businesses to offer more sophisticated ways to help customers with smarter service and AI-enhanced assistance. The collaboration with Microsoft to deliver the power of CXone on Azure created frictionless and cohesive customer service interaction.

NICE’s Prospects Remain Bright

The company’s shares have gained 19.1% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector, as well as its Zacks Internet Software industry peer Meta Platforms META over the same time frame.



NICE has been suffering from challenging macroeconomic conditions and raging inflation. The reversal of pandemic trends has also hurt this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s growth despite the strong adoption of its cloud-based solutions.



Nevertheless, an expanding partner base and innovative product pipeline are expected to drive the company’s prospects in 2023.



For the first quarter of 2023, NICE expects revenues between $559 million and $569 million. Earnings are pegged in the range of $1.92-$2.02 per share.



NICE raised its guidance for 2023. It expects total revenues between $2.345 billion and $2.365 billion, indicating 8% growth over 2022. Earnings are pegged in the $8.28-$8.48 per share range, suggesting 10% growth at the midpoint over 2022.

A Key Stock to Consider

Meta Platforms, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), is a stock worth considering in the Zacks Internet Software industry. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



While the broader Computer & Technology sector and the Internet Software industry have gained 28.6% and 19.9%, Meta shares have jumped 83.1%.



The recent outperformance can be attributed to Meta’s initiatives to boost profitability through a restructuring that includes layoffs and cutting non-performing projects.



Meta is set to report first-quarter 2023 results on Apr 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is currently pegged at $1.97 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days.

