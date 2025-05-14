NICE Earnings Preview

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-15. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that NICE will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.84.

Anticipation surrounds NICE's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Overview of Past Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 1.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NICE's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 2.95 2.68 2.58 2.45 EPS Actual 3.02 2.88 2.64 2.58 Price Change % 1.0% -5.0% 2.0% -3.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of NICE were trading at $166.82 as of May 13. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 14.51%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on NICE

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on NICE.

Analysts have given NICE a total of 11 ratings, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target is $214.18, indicating a potential 28.39% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Procore Technologies, SailPoint and Klaviyo, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Procore Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $84.24, suggesting a potential 49.5% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for SailPoint, with an average 1-year price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential 84.48% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Klaviyo, with an average 1-year price target of $44.87, suggesting a potential 73.1% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Procore Technologies, SailPoint and Klaviyo, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity NICE Buy 15.79% $489.21M 2.78% Procore Technologies Outperform 15.29% $245.71M -2.67% SailPoint Neutral 18.46% $178.91M -131.63% Klaviyo Outperform 33.26% $212.13M -1.34%

Key Takeaway:

NICE ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It also leads in Gross Profit margin. However, it has the lowest Return on Equity.

Get to Know NICE Better

Nice is an enterprise software company that serves the customer engagement and financial crime and compliance markets. The company provides data analytics-based solutions through both a cloud platform and on-premises infrastructure. Within customer engagement, Nice's CXone platform delivers solutions focused on contact center software and workforce engagement management, or WEM. Contact center offerings include solutions for digital self-service, customer journey and experience optimization, and compliance. WEM products optimize call center efficiency, leveraging data and AI analytics for call volume forecasting and agent scheduling. Within financial crime and compliance, Nice offers risk and investigation management, fraud prevention, anti-money laundering, and compliance solutions.

NICE: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining NICE's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 15.79% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Information Technology sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NICE's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 13.79%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NICE's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.78% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): NICE's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.9%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: NICE's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.16, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for NICE visit their earnings calendar on our site.

Latest Ratings for NICE

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Rosenblatt Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy

