NICE

NICE Appoints Scott Russell As CEO

August 15, 2024 — 06:43 am EDT

(RTTNews) - NICE Ltd. (NICE), a software firm, announced on Thursday that it has appointed Scott Russell as chief executive officer, with effect from January 1, 2025.

Russell will succeed Barak Eilam, who will be retiring by the end of 2024.

For the last 14 years, Russell has been with SAP, most recently as a member of the executive board and global chief revenue officer.

He had also served as Chairman of SAP North America and Chairman of multiple business units of the SAP portfolio.

