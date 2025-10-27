Markets
NHTSA Expands Probe Into GM Vehicles Over Engine Failure Concerns

October 27, 2025 — 12:53 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has expanded its probe into 286,000 General Motors vehicles in the U.S. over a possible engine failure issue.

The safety regulator said that it has expanded the investigation after receiving several complaints. The NHTSA said the issue stems from engine bearing failures in GM's L87 6.2-litre engine installed in models such as the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Cadillac Escalade.

The regulator opened a preliminary investigation into the issues in January, which led to a recall in April.

The NHTSA on Monday upgraded the probe to an engineering analysis on the basis of 1,157 reports of engine bearing failure.

The regulator will also assess the potential safety-related issues of vehicles built outside the recall scope.

