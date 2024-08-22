NHTSA Ends Probe Into GM’s Cruise System After Recall

U.S. federal regulators have officially closed an investigation into General Motors' (GM) Cruise self-driving division after a recall addressed concerns over the system's potential for inappropriately hard braking. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced on Thursday that the recall, which updated the software in Cruise’s autonomous vehicles, mitigated the risk of unexpected braking events. The investigation, which began in December 2022, was prompted by reports of Cruise vehicles braking sharply or stalling on public roads. The NHTSA’s decision to close the probe reflects the effectiveness of the recall and its own analysis of the data, although the agency noted that it could take further action if new issues arise.





The recall involved updating the software across Cruise’s U.S. fleet to prevent instances where the vehicles might brake abruptly in response to perceived threats from other road users. The NHTSA’s analysis included data from over 7,600 hard braking incidents and identified that Cruise vehicles were involved in 10 reported crashes, four of which resulted in injuries. Despite the incidents, the investigation found no cases of immobilization leading to crashes or injuries. The closure of this investigation marks a positive development for Cruise, especially after a difficult period marked by regulatory scrutiny and operational challenges.





Market Overview:





NHTSA closes investigation into GM's Cruise self-driving system after recall.



Recall updated software to mitigate unexpected braking incidents in Cruise vehicles.



Investigation closure marks a positive step for Cruise amid regulatory scrutiny.



Key Points:



NHTSA analyzed data from over 7,600 hard braking incidents involving Cruise vehicles.



Investigation found 10 reported crashes, four involving injuries, but no immobilization-related incidents.



Closure of the investigation follows a turbulent period for Cruise, including permit suspension in California.



Looking Ahead:



Cruise aims to rebuild trust and navigate ongoing regulatory challenges in the autonomous vehicle industry.



Autonomous vehicle industry remains under close scrutiny, with ongoing investigations into Tesla (TSLA) and Waymo (GOOGL).



The industry's future depends on addressing safety concerns and maintaining transparency.



Cruise has been under intense regulatory pressure, particularly after a series of incidents last year that raised safety concerns about its autonomous driving technology.As the autonomous vehicle industry continues to evolve, companies like Cruise are working to regain public trust and navigate the complex regulatory landscape.

