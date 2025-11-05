NGL Energy Partners' Class B Preferred Shares Cross 13% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:
In Wednesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently up about 4.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 22.9%.
