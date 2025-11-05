NGL Energy Partners' Class B Preferred Shares Cross 13% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) were yielding above the 13% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $2.9412), with shares changing hands as low as $22.58 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.15% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, NGL.PRB was trading at a 10.96% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 3.23% in the "Oil & Gas Equipment & Services" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for NGL.PRB, showing historical dividend payments on NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative:

In Wednesday trading, NGL Energy Partners LP's 9.00% Class B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative (Symbol: NGL.PRB) is currently up about 4.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: NGL) are up about 22.9%.

