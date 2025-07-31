NGK Insulators Posts Robust Q1 Results

(RTTNews) - NGK Insulators (NGKIF), on Thursday, reported first-quarter net income attributable to owners of the parent of 17,899 million yen, up 63.2 percent from 10,964 million yen reported in the prior-year period. Earnings per share soared 65% to 60.98 yen from 36.74 yen last year.

Despite the improvement in net income, comprehensive income declined 34.3 percent year over year to 20,836 million yen, compared to 31,694 million yen in the previous fiscal first quarter.

Operating income rose substantially by 34.7 percent year over year to reach 23,781 million yen, while ordinary income climbed to 24,380 million yen, a surge of 44.9 percent.

For the three months ended June 30, 2025, the company posted consolidated net sales of 166,458 million yen, marking an increase of 9.1 percent compared to 152,521 million yen generated in the same period last year.

As of June 30, 2025, total assets stood at 1,137,265 million yen, slightly down from 1,142,986 million yen at the end of the previous fiscal year. Net assets increased to 739,549 million yen from 727,506 million yen, resulting in an improved equity ratio of 64.3 percent, up from 63.0 percent as of March 31, 2025.

