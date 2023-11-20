NGG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of National Grid plc (Symbol: NGG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $65.09, changing hands as high as $65.28 per share. National Grid plc shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NGG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NGG's low point in its 52 week range is $56.405 per share, with $71.6017 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $65.19.

