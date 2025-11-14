Markets

NGEx Minerals Q3 Loss Widens

November 14, 2025 — 08:48 pm EST

(RTTNews) - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (NGXXF, NGEX.TO) reported that its third quarter net loss widened to C$28.7 million or C$0.14 per share from C$9.8 million or C$0.05 per share in the same quarter last year.

The latest period results included C$16.3 million in exploration and project investigation costs and C$14.7 million in G&A expenses, partially offset by C$1.1 million in interest income earned on cash and short-term investments.

In the prior year period, the Company recorded C$6.2 million in exploration and project investigation costs and C$6.0 million in G&A expenses, partially offset by a gain of approximately C$2.1 million from the use of marketable securities to facilitate intragroup funding transfers.

