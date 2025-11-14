NGEx Minerals Q3 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - NGEx Minerals Ltd. (NGXXF, NGEX.TO) reported that its third quarter net loss widened to C$28.7 million or C$0.14 per share from C$9.8 million or C$0.05 per share in the same quarter last year.

The latest period results included C$16.3 million in exploration and project investigation costs and C$14.7 million in G&A expenses, partially offset by C$1.1 million in interest income earned on cash and short-term investments.

In the prior year period, the Company recorded C$6.2 million in exploration and project investigation costs and C$6.0 million in G&A expenses, partially offset by a gain of approximately C$2.1 million from the use of marketable securities to facilitate intragroup funding transfers.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.