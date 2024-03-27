NFTs Don't Have to Abandon Art to Make a Comeback

By Ilan Rakhmanov, CEO and Founder of ChainGPT

NFTs were all the craze in 2021, with some “blue chip” digital assets going for millions and garnering countless celebrity endorsements. But by mid-2022 they had become widely lampooned as the broader crypto market entered a free fall. And while NFTs weren’t a major factor in the crypto industry’s collapse at the time, their existence was a common rallying cry for everything wrong with the Web3 movement.

As Web3 projects began shuttering and the high-profile collapse of FTX added a wide scar to the industry’s reputation, NFTs largely disappeared from the headlines. Sure, the launch of Bitcoin Ordinals in early 2023 piqued some interest, but as the crypto winter dragged on and the surviving fragments of the industry pivoted toward DeFi, tokenization, and broader infrastructure projects, NFTs appeared to be permanently resigned to the confines of history books.

However, rapid developments in generative AI could provide NFTs with a new lease on life.

Can generative AI help revive NFTs?

Generative AI has eclipsed blockchain as the hot new tech phenomenon, but the time out of the spotlight has allowed the industry to get back on its feet, rebuild, and refocus. While the broader Web3 industry rehabilitates its reputation, there has been some effort to rebrand NFTs, but on a smaller scale when compared to the rest of the Web3 space. Some are really trying, as these efforts include major brands experimenting with mass-market NFT collections to reinforce brand loyalty and the fashion industry’s use of NFTs to serve as proof of authenticity for luxury goods.

Amid the backdrop of AI’s dramatic advancements, rising crypto prices, spot Bitcoin ETF mania, and overall bullish sentiments have made it hard to ignore the potential synergy between NFTs and generative AI. Generative AI’s use in creating NFTs—including music—predates ChatGPT’s launch. But now is the perfect time for Web3 to embrace the idea of AI-generated NFTs.

Popular text-to-image AI-generated art platforms like Midjourney, Imagine, and Dall-E3 have captured the imagination of users because they are both fun and useful. These tools can enable students to enhance a school project and businesses to add some pizzazz to a presentation, website, landing page, and more.

The NFT sector can ride the optimistic wave created by crypto’s growing momentum and the excitement around generative AI to create original artworks that will inevitably lead to new blue chip collections.

Impact of AI-generated NFTs

It’s encouraging that the NFT sector has focused on designing new and creative use cases to enrich the sector. However, these trends and shifts have largely centered around the idea that NFTs need to evolve—essentially implying that NFTs should pivot from focusing on digital art collections.

Yes, diverse use cases will bolster the sector and provide more legitimacy, but it doesn’t mean that digital art NFTs have no place within Web3. Let's not forget how NFTs have been able to serve as the cornerstone of vibrant Web3 communities which have played a crucial role in expanding its footprint.

With exclusive NFT collections from industry leader Yuga Labs sinking to all-time lows as other projects grow in value demonstrates another trend: a pivot from high-value, top-tier collections to more affordable and accessible boutique collections. This bodes well for AI-generated NFTs as well as the industry as a whole because making NFTs less exclusive will incentivize developers by enabling competition and enticing users to mint personalized NFTs.

This along with the sheer popularity of generative AI tools that output graphics provides great potential to expand the Web3 community as a bull market looms around the corner. AI algorithms’ unique ability to process diverse data sets and extract valuable insights will, over time, lead to distinctive artistic expressions and new styles of high-quality digital art. These algorithms comprehend trends, artistic styles, colors, compositions, and even emotions, allowing users to leverage prompt engineering to create one-of-a-kind artworks.

With a post-modern appeal, AI-generated NFTs will fuel a new wave of intrigue surrounding the digital asset class. Just as ownership of digital art garnered an exorbitant amount of attention, their AI counterparts can do the same but on an even larger scale. In turn, a rejuvenated NFT space will transcend art, digital assets, and AI, contributing to a more robust Web3 ecosystem.

NFTs don’t need a full rebrand to make a comeback, nor do they need to be a signature feature of blockchain. But with their strong community support and appeal to certain demographics, the novelty of AI-generated NFTs will undoubtedly drive renewed interest and lead to a rebirth of digital art.

About the author:

Ilan Rakhmanov is the CEO and Founder of ChainGPT, the AI-powered Web3 infrastructure providing a diverse suite of tools and services. Under his leadership, ChainGPT experienced significant growth in the Web3 sector in 2023, supported by a community of over 500,000 members. Ilan’s successful experience serving in executive roles for multiple seven and eight-figure companies across various industries is largely due to a diverse skillset ranging from coding and compliance to business, law, design, and marketing. In his multifaceted leadership roles, Ilan led a team of over 60 professionals, developing eight technology products. His experience, alongside ChainGPT’s collaborations with over 70 Web3 companies and industry frontrunners, showcases Ilan’s dedication to innovation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.