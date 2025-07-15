NFLX vs. WBD: Which Entertainment Stock Has an Edge Right Now?

The streaming landscape continues to evolve rapidly, with Netflix NFLX and Warner Bros. Discovery WBD representing two distinct approaches to entertainment distribution. Netflix has established itself as the global streaming leader with more than 700 million viewers worldwide, while Warner Bros. Discovery combines traditional media assets with streaming ambitions through its Max platform and extensive content library.



Both companies face similar challenges in an increasingly competitive market, including content costs, subscriber acquisition, and the need to balance growth with profitability. Their recent quarterly results and strategic announcements provide valuable insights into their respective trajectories and investment potential.



Let's delve deep and closely compare the fundamentals of the two stocks to determine which one is a better investment now.

The Case for NFLX Stock

Netflix delivered impressive first-quarter results that reinforce its position as the streaming industry's dominant force. The company reported 13% revenue growth to $10.54 billion, with operating income surging 27% year over year, demonstrating strong operational leverage. The company has set an ambitious target to double its revenues by 2030 and achieve a $1 trillion market capitalization. Netflix’s growth strategy includes expanding its content library, developing live programming options, enhancing its gaming division, and building its advertising business.



The company's advertising tier has emerged as a significant growth driver, with management projecting advertising revenues to double in 2025. The recent launch of Netflix's proprietary Ad Suite in the United States marks a crucial step toward monetization independence and enhanced targeting capabilities. Over 55% of new subscribers in ad-supported markets are choosing this option, indicating strong consumer acceptance of the value proposition.



Content remains Netflix's core strength, with a robust slate including live events, original series, and films across multiple genres and languages. The company's investment in local content production across 50 countries creates a sustainable competitive advantage while building cultural relevance in key markets. Recent successes like WWE programming and upcoming boxing matches demonstrate Netflix's ability to expand beyond traditional streaming content.



Looking ahead, Netflix's guidance projects 15.4% revenue growth for the second quarter, with operating margins expected to improve to 33%. The company maintains its full-year revenue guidance of $43.5-$44.5 billion while targeting $8 billion in free cash flow, reflecting strong cash generation capabilities that support continued content investment and shareholder returns.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at $25.42 per share, indicating 28.19% growth year over year.

The Case for WBD Stock

Warner Bros. Discovery faces a more complex strategic landscape as it navigates the separation into two distinct entities, namely Streaming & Studios and Global Linear Networks. This restructuring, expected to complete by mid-2026, aims to unlock shareholder value by allowing each business to focus on its core strengths and pursue targeted growth strategies.



The company's streaming segment, centered around Max, showed resilience with 122.3 million subscribers and positive momentum in content performance. Recent successes include popular series and strong international expansion, with Max now available in 77 markets. The platform benefits from HBO's premium content reputation and Warner Bros. Discovery's extensive film library, providing a differentiated value proposition.



However, WBD's financial profile presents challenges. First-quarter revenues declined 10% to $9 billion, reflecting ongoing pressures in traditional linear television and the company's transition to streaming-first operations. The company carries a significant debt burden of $38 billion, though management has been actively reducing leverage through debt repayments and refinancing activities.



The planned separation strategy could create value by allowing the streaming business to operate with greater flexibility while the linear networks business focuses on cash generation. Global Linear Networks continues to generate substantial cash flow, providing financial stability during the transition period. The combined entity's vast content library and production capabilities across multiple studios represent long-term assets that could drive future growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2025 earnings is pegged at a loss of 4 cents per share, narrower than loss of $4.62 per share reported in the year-ago period.

Valuation and Price Performance

Netflix trades at a significant premium with a forward price-to-sales ratio of 11.33x, reflecting investor confidence in its growth trajectory and streaming dominance. In contrast, WBD trades at a discounted 0.77x forward price-to-sales ratio, indicating market skepticism about its restructuring strategy and debt burden. This valuation gap underscores different investor perceptions of each company's future prospects.

Netflix's superior stock performance reinforces this sentiment, with shares surging 41.6% year to date compared with WBD's more modest 13.6% gain and the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 10.2% rise. The premium valuation for Netflix appears justified given its consistent execution, while WBD's discounted multiple reflects ongoing transformation risks and financial complexities.

Conclusion

Netflix demonstrates superior fundamental strength through consistent revenue growth, expanding margins, and strong cash generation capabilities. The company's global streaming leadership, successful advertising tier launch, and robust content pipeline position it for continued outperformance. WBD's strategic restructuring, while potentially value-creating, introduces execution risks and timeline uncertainties that may limit near-term upside. Netflix's clearer path to profitability growth, combined with its proven ability to adapt to market changes, makes it a more attractive investment opportunity. Investors should buy Netflix stock to capitalize on its streaming dominance and improving financial metrics, while holding or waiting for better entry points on WBD until the separation strategy shows clearer progress. NFLX currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), whereas WBD has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

