NFL Zone Comes Back to Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)

With September now back, thoughts have likely turned fondly to football season. And for streaming great Roku (ROKU), its latest move will take full advantage of the sport. That news was good enough for investors, who sent shares surging up nearly 5% in the closing minutes of Thursday’s trading session.

The NFL Zone will be making its triumphant return to Roku thanks to a new deal with the National Football League (NFL). The new deal is a multi-year agreement, and will give Roku users access to the full range of NFL Zone services.

This includes a variety of content, from clips to full games, as well as other related content. Plus, both the NFL App and the NFL free ad-supported television (FAST) channel will be readily available for Roku users. NFL Network, NFL RedZone, live audio, and out-of-market games will be available therein. And, just for this season—though maybe others to come later—users can get in on team-versus-team footage for every game.

Is Roku a Buy, Hold, or Sell?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus rating on ROKU stock based on eight Buys, seven Holds, and two Sells assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 22.61% loss in its share price over the past year, the average ROKU price target of $73.20 per share implies 9.84% upside potential.

