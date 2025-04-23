Like the NFL Draft, Our New Stock-Picking System Is All About Finding Winners

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Editor’s Note: As the NFL Draft captures the spotlight this week, we’re spotlighting a different kind of draft strategy… one for your portfolio.

Investing, like football, comes down to preparation, precision, and making the right picks. That is why it’s so important to have access to timely and accurate data.

Enter An-E, an AI-powered algorithm developed by our corporate partners at Tradesmith.

An-E scans thousands of data points to forecast short-term stock movements. Built in-house using machine learning models trained on over 1.3 quadrillion data points and 50,000+ backtests, An-E can help you see what stocks could go up or down within a 30-day projection. An-E projects the share price on thousands of stocks, funds, and ETFs one month into the future.

So, you can think of An-E as your personal draft board for the market, helping you pick potential winners and dodge the duds.

Today, Keith is joining us to showcase more of An-E’s predictive power… and how investors can use it to build a portfolio of champions. Take it away…

This week is a big one for sports fans: It’s time for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Starting on Thursday, 32 teams will look for the missing pieces that’ll put them on a path to the Super Bowl.

The evaluations that each team uses to create its “draft board” consist of both old-school inputs (such as college game tapes, 40-yard dash times, and pre-draft meetings) and new-school analytics (such as the S2 cognition test, which gauges how quickly and accurately a player can see order in the chaos that’s part and parcel of the football gridiron).

The more information you have, the more likely you’ll snag a generational talent and avoid the draft-day “busts” that’ll set you back years… and put your team on those “biggest-missteps-of-all-time” lists that never seem to go away.

Investing is a lot like the NFL Draft.

You want to stuff your portfolio with generational winners – and you want to avoid the big losers that’ll grind your ego for years.

Information is the great differentiator. And the “right” information – analyzed correctly and in a timely manner – is what will separate you from everyone else.

When you get right down to it, that’s what we’re all about at TradeSmith.

Our pioneering analytics zero in on the information that matters. And we create systems that help you “draft” the right stocks, assets, or trading opportunities at just the right time.

We package that into products that meet different objectives.

And we’ve done it again, with an artificial intelligence-powered trading algorithm we’ve nicknamed An-E (short for Analytical Engine).

This AI technology performs a very powerful task: After analyzing thousands of key data points, it creates a projection of where a stock will be trading in a short period of time…

Let me show you how.

AI Is Leading the Way

Take Walmart Inc. (WMT), for example.

21-Day Price Target : $97.77

: $97.77 Prime Target Date : May 20, 2025

: May 20, 2025 Historical Directional Accuracy: 69.53%

Online shopping has largely made visiting a physical store irrelevant – and sometimes, a downright pain.

Why spend gas money driving to a store for one item and hoping it isn’t out of stock when you can have it delivered to your doorstep with just a few mouse clicks?

Walmart has clearly had that in mind. The company has upgraded its delivery system, rivaling Amazon’s same-day drop-off fame and ensuring better, faster, and smarter shopping for its customers.

Walmart is well-known as the “everything” store. Whether it’s a last-minute potluck snack, garden shears, a pack of batteries for the new toy your grandkid just got, or even paint to update the living room, Walmart has always been a one-stop shop.

More, Walmart – along with other retailers – has been oversold in the fallout since President Trump’s new tariff plan announcement. It’s down from its highs, but it has established a historical price floor, so it’s reasonable to expect the share price to increase over a shorter period of time.

Walmart is just one of many examples of how An-E can help you spot high-potential opportunities hiding in plain sight. With powerful, time-sensitive forecasts, you can act with more confidence – just like an NFL team that’s done its homework and knows exactly how to draft.

And in investing, success comes down to picking winners and avoiding costly mistakes.

With An-E, you can get data-driven stock forecasts to help you make smarter, more timely decisions. It’s like having your own draft board for the market – so you can build a portfolio of champions.

How to Make An-E Work for You

Last week, we revealed An-E in action in a special event.

During the event, we showed even more of An-E’s remarkable capabilities and how everyday folks can use these projections to target winners and avoid losers to make huge money in the markets, completely rewriting their financial future.

It was an incredible presentation, one of the biggest in TradeSmith history…

In fact, it was so remarkable, we believe this way of investing (using forecasts from AI rather than brokers, financial analysts, Wall Street, or the media), will change the entire financial industry for the better.

And now, you can catch the replay…

With all the market turmoil in recent weeks and more uncertainty up ahead, it pays to have an edge in the market.

An-E can help you have that edge.

Sincerely,

Keith Kaplan

CEO, TradeSmith

