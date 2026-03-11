Markets

NFI Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

March 11, 2026 — 09:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $166 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $18.60 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NFI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.60 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.5% to $1.025 billion from $837 million last year.

NFI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $166 Mln. vs. $18.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $1.025 Bln vs. $837 Mln last year.

2026 Guidance: Revenue range of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.