NFI Group Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q4

(RTTNews) - NFI Group Inc. (NFI.TO) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $166 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $18.60 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NFI Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $59.60 million or $0.50 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 22.5% to $1.025 billion from $837 million last year.

NFI Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

2026 Guidance: Revenue range of $3.9 billion to $4.2 billion.

