NFG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of National Fuel Gas Co. (Symbol: NFG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $82.31, changing hands as high as $82.46 per share. National Fuel Gas Co. shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NFG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NFG's low point in its 52 week range is $59.01 per share, with $94.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.62.

