Markets
NEXN

Nexxen Seeks Approval For $40 Mln Share Buyback

November 20, 2025 — 08:02 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN), an advertising technology company, on Thursday announced it is seeking authorization to launch a new ordinary share repurchase program of up to $40 million.

The repurchase will begin after the current program is completed.

The company said the plan reflects its view that the shares trade at an attractive valuation and supports its long-term outlook.

The company said it must observe a 30-day creditor objection period and obtain consent from its bank lenders before the program becomes effective.

Nexxen said it will provide an update when the program begins or if there are delays related to creditor objections or lender consent.

As of October 31, the company had 57,086,122 ordinary shares outstanding and about $13.9 million remaining under its existing authorization.

In the pre-market trading, 0.16% higher at $6.37 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NEXN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.