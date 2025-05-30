Nexxen International Ltd. Amends Revolving Credit Facility, Reduces Size to $50 Million and Extends Maturity to September 2027

Nexxen International Ltd. amended its credit facility, reducing the size to $50 million and extending maturity to September 2027.

Nexxen International Ltd. announced the successful amendment of its revolving credit facility, reducing its size from $90 million to $50 million and extending the maturity date to September 2027. This change is expected to enhance the company's liquidity, supporting its ongoing business operations and future strategic investments. Nexxen, a global advertising technology platform based in Israel, empowers advertisers and publishers with advanced data capabilities and a range of services designed to optimize advertising efforts. The company is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker NEXN and maintains a significant international presence.

Nexxen successfully amended its revolving credit facility, reducing the committed facility size from $90 million to $50 million, which indicates proactive financial management.

The extension of the credit facility's maturity to September 2027 suggests improved long-term liquidity planning for the company.

Nexxen's strong cash position, combined with the updated credit facility, enhances its capacity to support ongoing business needs as well as future strategic investments.

The reduction of the committed facility size from $90 million to $50 million may indicate potential liquidity concerns or a tightening financial position for the company.

The reliance on a revolving credit facility might suggest that the company is experiencing challenges in generating sufficient cash flow from operations.

The extensive use of forward-looking statements throughout implies uncertainty about the company's future performance, which could diminish investor confidence.

NEW YORK, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen International Ltd. (NASDAQ: NEXN) (“Nexxen” or the “Company”), a global, flexible advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced that it has successfully completed an amendment to its existing revolving credit facility.





Nexxen amended the revolving credit facility to, among other things, reduce the committed facility size from $90 million to $50 million and extend the maturity to September 2027. Nexxen’s strong cash position, combined with the updated facility, provides ample liquidity to support ongoing business needs as well as future strategic investments and initiatives.









About Nexxen









Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen’s robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit



www.nexxen.com



.







Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Nexxen’s amended credit facility and Nexxen’s future access to ample liquidity to support ongoing business needs as well as future strategic investments and initiatives. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (



www.sec.gov



) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.





Nexxen, and the Nexxen logo are trademarks of Nexxen International Ltd. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. The use of the word “partner” or “partnership” in this press release does not mean a legal partner or legal partnership.



