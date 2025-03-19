Nexxen Expands Partnership with Tubi to Enhance Programmatic Advertising in the U.K.

Nexxen expands partnership with Tubi to boost programmatic advertising revenue in the U.K. market.

Nexxen has announced an expansion of its partnership with Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service, to support Tubi in the U.K. using its Nexxen SSP platform, enhancing programmatic advertising revenue opportunities as the U.K. connected TV market grows significantly. Since its launch in July 2024, Tubi has gained popularity with a diverse content library of over 30,000 films and TV episodes, appealing to a wide audience, including over 97 million monthly active users globally. The partnership aims to provide advertisers access to Tubi's expansive library, reflecting strong interest from agencies and brands. Nexxen continues to position itself as a leader in advertising technology, offering solutions to maximize the potential of digital content.

Nexxen's partnership expansion with Tubi into the U.K. allows the company to tap into a growing programmatic advertising market.

The connected TV market in the U.K. is experiencing a significant increase in viewership, which could enhance advertising revenue opportunities for Nexxen.

Tubi's extensive content library and large user base provide Nexxen's clients access to a wider audience for their advertising campaigns.

Forward-looking statements highlight significant risks, including potential negative effects from global economic conditions and geopolitical conflicts, indicating uncertainty about future performance.

The reliance on Tubi for programmatic advertising revenue could expose Nexxen to risks if Tubi's performance lags or market conditions change.

Advisory cautions against undue reliance on forward-looking statements suggests that expectations may not materialize, potentially undermining investor confidence.

What is Nexxen's partnership with Tubi about?

Nexxen is expanding its partnership with Tubi in the U.K. to enhance programmatic advertising revenue opportunities.

How many movies and TV episodes does Tubi offer?

Tubi boasts an extensive library of over 30,000 films and TV episodes in the U.K.

How does Nexxen's technology benefit advertisers?

Nexxen's technology enables advertisers to utilize data and advanced TV for better targeting and monetization.

What are Tubi's global user statistics?

Tubi has surpassed 97 million monthly active users worldwide, streaming more than 10 billion hours in 2024.

When did Tubi launch in the U.K.?

Tubi launched in the U.K. in July 2024, offering a diverse collection of content.

Full Release



LONDON, March 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, (NASDAQ: NEXN), a global, unified advertising technology platform with deep expertise in data and advanced TV, today announced an expansion of its partnership with Tubi, Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service. Building on Nexxen and Tubi's partnership in the U.S., Nexxen will now support Tubi in the U.K. through its supply-side platform, Nexxen SSP, to increase programmatic advertising revenue opportunities.





The connected TV market in the U.K. has experienced strong growth of late, with a reported increase of 49% in viewing time in 2024, per



Ofcom's annual report



. Nexxen's unique advertising demand enables Tubi to further capitalise on this expanding viewership.





Tubi launched in the U.K. in July 2024 with one of the largest and most diverse content libraries in the market, which now includes more than 30,000 films and TV episodes. Tubi's U.K. content library pairs some of the most popular Hollywood films with modern British classics while also offering series from well-known U.K. TV franchises alongside new areas for discovery, from Bollywood and Nollywood to arthouse cinema. In January, Tubi announced that it surpassed 97 million monthly active users world-wide, streaming more than 10 billion hours during the 2024 calendar year.









"We're thrilled to be expanding Tubi's sell-side partnerships in the U.K., and that Nexxen's buy-side customers – who consist of demand-side platforms ('DSPs'), advertising agencies and brands – will now have access to one of the largest on-demand, free film and TV series libraries in the country," said Paul Gubbins, Vice President of Sales and Programmatic Partnerships for the U.K. at Tubi.









"Tubi has brought a really exciting proposition to the U.K. market – with a strong brand and content library, it has already demonstrated impact," said Emily Brewer, Director of Business Development at Nexxen. "We're seeing significant interest from advertisers and major agencies for reaching Tubi's audiences on the largest screen in the house."







About Nexxen







Nexxen empowers advertisers, agencies, publishers and broadcasters around the world to utilize data and advanced TV in the ways that are most meaningful to them. Our flexible and unified technology stack comprises a demand-side platform ("DSP") and supply-side platform ("SSP"), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core. With streaming in our DNA, Nexxen's robust capabilities span discovery, planning, activation, monetization, measurement and optimization – available individually or in combination – all designed to enable our partners to achieve their goals, no matter how far-reaching or hyper niche they may be.





Nexxen is headquartered in Israel and maintains offices throughout the United States, Canada, Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is traded on the Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, visit



www.nexxen.com



.







Tubi







Tubi is a global entertainment company dedicated to providing all people access to all the world's stories. Tubi offers the largest collection of premium on-demand content, including over 275,000 movies and TV episodes and more than 300 exclusive originals. With a passionate fanbase and over 97 million monthly active viewers world-wide, the company is committed to putting viewers first with free, accessible entertainment. Tubi is part of Tubi Media Group, a division of Fox Corporation that oversees the company's digital businesses.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "may," "can," "will," "estimates," and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the Nexxen and Tubi partnership and any benefits or insights associated with the partnership as well as any benefits associated with any of Nexxen's products and platforms including the Nexxen Marketplaces, Discovery Tool, cross-screen measurement tools, Data Platform and CTV offering. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions; global conflicts and war, including the current terrorist attacks by Hamas, and the war and hostilities between Israel and Hamas and Israel and Hezbollah, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen's business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (



www.sec.gov



) on March 5, 2025. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.







For more information, please contact:







Genevieve Wheeler





Communications Director







gwheeler@nexxen.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.