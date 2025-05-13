Nextracker Set to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Nextracker Inc. NXT is slated to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on May 14, after market close.



In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 74.58%. It also has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 57.44%. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Factors to Note Ahead of NXT’s Q4 Results

Solid deliveries of its solar tracking products and software, backed by growing solar demand, are likely to have boosted Nextracker’s top-line performance in the fiscal fourth quarter.



Region-wise, NXT is expected to have witnessed solid sales growth from the United States as well as the international market, including Latin America, Europe, Australia and the MEIA region of the Middle East, India and Africa. Notably, in the fiscal third quarter, the company signed 15 new projects, each with a capacity in the range of 100-750 megawatts in Australia, Brazil, Chile, Europe, India, Peru and Saudi Arabia. These projects are likely to have boosted Nextracker’s revenues in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $828.3 million, indicating a 12.5% improvement from the prior-year quarter’s figure.



As Nextracker continues to increase its investments in research and development (R&D), with an emphasis on innovation and development, including software enhancements through additional headcount, its fiscal fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect higher R&D expenses.



Nevertheless, solid revenue growth is likely to have bolstered NXT’s overall bottom-line performance. Also, reduced cost of sales due to 45X credit earned on components manufactured in the United States is expected to have benefited its earnings.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 98 cents per share, implying an improvement of 2.1% from the prior-year quarter’s figure.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for NXT

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Nextracker this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: NXT’s Earnings ESP is -0.51%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Nextracker currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Recent Solar Release

Enphase Energy, Inc. ENPH reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 68 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents by 4.2%. The company’s revenues of $356.1 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $362 million by 1.7%.



SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. SEDG reported a first-quarter 2025 adjusted loss of $1.14 per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.20. The bottom line also improved from the prior-year quarter’s loss of $1.90 per share.



First Solar, Inc. FSLR reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.95 per share, which were down 11.4% from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $2.20. The bottom line also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.50 per share by 22%.

