Nextracker (NXT) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Nextracker (NXT) ended the recent trading session at $100.24, demonstrating a +1.17% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.1%.

The solar energy equipment supplier's stock has climbed by 13.68% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 0.24% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.26%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Nextracker in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 27, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.93, showcasing a 9.71% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $814.64 million, indicating a 19.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.17 per share and revenue of $3.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.18% and +14.63%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Nextracker. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.38% higher. Nextracker presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Nextracker is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.21, which means Nextracker is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that NXT has a PEG ratio of 2.89 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NXT's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.67 as of yesterday's close.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, putting it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

