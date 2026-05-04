Nextracker (NXT) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest close session, Nextracker (NXT) was down 2.5% at $116.93. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 1.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.19%.

The solar energy equipment supplier's shares have seen an increase of 6.06% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.75% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 10.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Nextracker in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 12, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.89, marking a 31.01% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $807.33 million, indicating a 12.66% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $3.51 billion, indicating changes of +3.08% and +18.59%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Nextracker. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Nextracker holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, Nextracker is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 26.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 19.82, so one might conclude that Nextracker is trading at a premium comparatively.

We can additionally observe that NXT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Solar stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.91 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 187, this industry ranks in the bottom 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Nextracker Inc. (NXT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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