Nextracker Inc. Reveals Climb In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Nextracker Inc. (NXT) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $146.86 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $115.39 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nextracker Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $181 million or $1.19 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.4% to $905.27 million from $635.57 million last year.

Nextracker Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $146.86 Mln. vs. $115.39 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $905.27 Mln vs. $635.57 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.04 to $4.25 Full year revenue guidance: $3.275 to $3.475 Bln

