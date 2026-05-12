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Nextpower Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

May 12, 2026 — 04:44 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nextpower Inc. (NXT) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $150.603 million, or $0.97 per share. This compares with $157.814 million, or $1.05 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nextpower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.7% to $880.517 million from $924.342 million last year.

Nextpower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $150.603 Mln. vs. $157.814 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.97 vs. $1.05 last year. -Revenue: $880.517 Mln vs. $924.342 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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