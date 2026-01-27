Nextpower Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - Nextpower Inc. (NXT) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $131.24 million, or $0.85 per share. This compares with $115.28 million, or $0.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Nextpower Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $169.62 million or $1.10 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.9% to $909.35 million from $679.36 million last year.

Nextpower Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $131.24 Mln. vs. $115.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.85 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue: $909.35 Mln vs. $679.36 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.26 To $ 4.36 Full year revenue guidance: $ 3.425 B To $ 3.500 B

