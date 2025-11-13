NextPlat Corp Q3 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - NextPlat Corp (NXPL) revealed Loss for third quarter of -$2.19 million

The company's bottom line came in at -$2.19 million, or -$0.08 per share. This compares with -$4.22 million, or -$0.22 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 10.5% to $13.75 million from $15.37 million last year.

NextPlat Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

