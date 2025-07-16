NextNRG Signs LOI To Build Smart Microgrids For Two LA Healthcare Facilities

(RTTNews) - NextNRG, Inc. (NXXT) has signed a letter of intent to develop smart microgrid energy infrastructure for two Los Angeles-based healthcare facilities, Sunnyside Nursing and Post-Acute Care and Topanga Terrace Rehabilitation & Subacute.

Under two 28-year power purchase agreements (PPAs), NextNRG will design, own, and operate the systems, supplying electricity at $0.25/kWh and $0.22/kWh, respectively, with a 2% annual escalator, securing predictable revenue through 2053.

The microgrids will include solar generation (up to 830 kWh DC), 2.2 MWh of battery storage, and backup generators, all integrated via NextNRG's proprietary Utility Operating System (UOS) and SmartGrid AI technology. The setup aims to reduce outage risks, comply with healthcare regulations, and deliver consistent power to essential life-safety systems.

CEO Michael D. Farkas emphasized that these projects mark a strategic entry into the healthcare market, which demands an uninterrupted energy supply. He noted the long-term revenue visibility and the flexibility of NextNRG's AI platform to manage diverse energy sources.

Chad Telgenhof, Chief Commercial Officer at Sterling Pharma Solutions, added that the firm's CNS expertise and strict cGMP standards will support the production of ONP-002 for upcoming clinical trials.

NextNRG sees significant growth potential in the $3.2 billion U.S. healthcare microgrid market, expected to reach $7-8 billion by the early 2030s. With over 47,000 eligible nursing and assisted living facilities nationwide, the sector offers strong demand for resilient, regulation-compliant energy infrastructure.

These healthcare projects follow NextNRG's recent achievements, including a major partnership with Hudson Sustainable Group, inclusion in the Russell indexes, and a 148% year-over-year revenue increase in May 2025. The company continues to expand its AI-driven energy ecosystem across mobile fueling, EV charging, and smart grid solutions.

NXXT currently trades at $1.8007 or 0.7879% lower on the NasdaqCM.

