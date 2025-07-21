NextNRG, Inc. Completes Financial Restructuring to Reduce Monthly Cash Burn by $1 Million

NextNRG, Inc. announces successful financial restructuring, reducing monthly cash burn by $1 million, enhancing growth potential and cash flow stability.

Quiver AI Summary

NextNRG, Inc., a company focused on AI-driven energy solutions, has completed a significant financial restructuring that will reduce its monthly cash burn by about $1 million. This restructuring includes converting existing debt into equity at a premium and refinancing short-term high-cost debt with an $2 million, 8-month note. As part of this process, NextNRG issued over 1 million shares of restricted common stock to a lender, thereby eliminating the company's obligations to that lender. CEO Michael D. Farkas emphasized that this transformation improves cash flow and enables the company to focus on scaling its AI-driven energy platform and moving closer to profitability. The restructuring lays a strong foundation for NextNRG's ongoing expansion in the energy sector.

Potential Positives

The completion of a comprehensive financial restructuring significantly reduces the company's monthly cash burn by approximately $1 million, enhancing cash flow stability.

The strategic debt conversion and refinancing allow NextNRG to eliminate existing debt obligations while securing new financing to support growth initiatives.

This restructuring positions NextNRG closer to profitability and supports its expanding operations across multiple energy sectors and geographic markets.

The transformation of a lender into a long-term investor reflects increased confidence in NextNRG's growth strategy and future potential.

Potential Negatives

The debt conversion agreement may indicate financial distress, as the company was forced to convert debt to equity at a premium to market, which could dilute existing shareholders' ownership and suggest a lack of liquidity.

Issuing restricted common stock that cannot be sold for a minimum of six months may indicate investor sentiment could be negative, as it ties up capital for existing shareholders during a period of uncertainty.

The need for a comprehensive financial restructuring to reduce cash burn by approximately $1 million may imply ongoing operational inefficiencies or challenges in generating revenue, questioning the company's financial health.

FAQ

What financial restructuring did NextNRG complete?

NextNRG completed a restructuring that reduced cash burn by approximately $1 million through debt conversion and strategic refinancing.

How much did NextNRG reduce its monthly burn?

The financial restructuring led to a reduction of nearly $1 million in NextNRG's monthly cash burn.

What are the key components of NextNRG's restructuring?

The restructuring involved a debt conversion agreement and strategic refinancing of high-cost short-term debt.

What benefits does NextNRG expect from the restructuring?

NextNRG anticipates improved cash flow dynamics and enhanced focus on scaling its AI-driven energy platform.

What technology does NextNRG's strategy incorporate?

NextNRG's strategy incorporates AI and machine learning in renewable energy solutions and smart microgrids for efficient energy management.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NXXT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXXT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

ThinkEquity issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NXXT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NXXT forecast page.

Full Release



MIAMI, July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNRG, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXXT), a pioneer in AI-driven energy innovation transforming how energy is produced, managed, and delivered through its Next Utility Operating System®, smart microgrids, wireless EV charging, and mobile fuel delivery, today announced the completion of a comprehensive financial restructuring that significantly reduces the company's monthly cash burn by approximately $1 million.





The restructuring consists of two key transactions: a debt conversion agreement that converts existing debt obligations to equity at a premium to market, and a strategic refinancing that replaces high-cost short-term debt with an 8-month $2 million note. Under the debt conversion executed on July 11, 2025, NextNRG issued 1,081,395 shares of restricted common stock at $2.15 per share to an existing lender, eliminating the company's obligations to the lender. Simultaneously, the company secured new financing to pay off certain short-term debt. The shares issued cannot be sold for a minimum of six months. The net result of the two transactions was a nearly $1 million reduction to the Company’s monthly burn.





"This comprehensive financial restructuring represents a transformative moment for NextNRG, dramatically improving our cash flow position and providing the financial stability needed to execute our growth strategy," said Michael D. Farkas, Executive Chairman and CEO of NextNRG. "By reducing our monthly burn by approximately $1 million, through these strategic transactions, we can focus additional resources on scaling our AI-driven energy platform and achieving our path to profitability. We are also excited to be converting a lender into a long-term investor into our Company."





The financial restructuring positions NextNRG with significantly improved cash flow dynamics as the company continues its rapid expansion across multiple energy sectors and geographic markets and gets closer to profitability.







About NextNRG, Inc.







NextNRG Inc. (NextNRG) is Powering What's Next by implementing artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into renewable energy, next-generation energy infrastructure, battery storage, wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging and on-demand mobile fuel delivery to create an integrated ecosystem.





At the core of NextNRG's strategy is its Next Utility Operating System®, which leverages AI and ML to help make existing utilities' energy management as efficient as possible, and the deployment of NextNRG smart microgrids, which utilize AI-driven energy management alongside solar power and battery storage to enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs and improve grid resiliency.





To find out more visit:



www.nextnrg.com









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statement describing NextNRG's goals, expectations, financial or other projections, intentions, or beliefs is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to NextNRG's business and macroeconomic and geopolitical events. These and other risks are described in NextNRG's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. NextNRG's forward-looking statements involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although NextNRG's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by NextNRG. Except as required by law, NextNRG undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.







Investor Relations Contact







NextNRG, Inc.





Sharon Cohen







SCohen@nextnrg.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.