NextNav Poll Reveals Strong Voter Support for Ground-Based GPS Backup in National Security Measures

NextNav's survey reveals strong bipartisan support for a U.S. GPS backup, emphasizing public safety and national security.

RESTON, Va., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav, a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, released a new national Public Policy Polling survey which finds that, by a margin of ten-to-one, voters support the creation of a ground-based complement and backup to America’s Global Positioning System (GPS). Majority support is seen across various demographic categories such as gender, political party, and age groups.





“Officials across the government for years, including the FCC just last week, have sounded the alarm about the need to build a terrestrial complement and backup to GPS—a key component of a system of systems approach to strengthen the resilience of America’s critical infrastructure,” said Ed Mortimer, NextNav’s Vice President of Government Affairs. “Now voters are joining the call to rise to the challenge of meeting this public safety and national security imperative. These poll results show strong bipartisan support and are particularly compelling in a public policy environment where single-digit opposition to any issue is rare.”





Large majorities of voters see a terrestrial complement and backup to GPS as vital to safeguarding public safety, keeping pace with foreign rivals, protecting U.S. national security, and preserving a strong economy:











Public Safety





National Security.





Global Competition





Economic Stability.





A total of 81% say they find it either very convincing (48%) or somewhat convincing (33%) that the US should move forward with the creation of a backup to GPS since a GPS outage would cost our economy $1.6 billion per day.











In another key finding, nearly 7 out of 10 (68%) of voters agree that creating a backup to GPS represents an urgent national security need for the United States, with only 12% disagreeing.





The poll was conducted by Public Policy Polling. The independent pollsters surveyed 1,133 registered voters nationally from January 24-25, 2025. The margin of error is +/- 2.9%. 60% of interviews for the survey were conducted by text message and 40% by telephone. For access to the polling memo, click



here



.







About NextNav







NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next-generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav’s positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.





For more information, please visit



https://nextnav.com/



or follow NextNav on X at



https://x.com/NextNav



or LinkedIn at



https://www.linkedin.com/company/nextnav/



.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on NextNav’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.







Source:



NN-FIN







Media Contact:







NNmedia@nextnav.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.