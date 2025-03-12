NextNav Inc. Completes Successful Demonstrations of 5G PRS-based PNT Solution and Reports Financial Results for 2024

NextNav announced successful demonstrations of its 5G PRS-based PNT solution, highlighting regulatory progress and financial results.

NextNav Inc. announced the successful completion of lab and field demonstrations validating its 5G PRS-based positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution, aimed at providing a terrestrial backup to GPS. CEO Mariam Sorond highlighted 2024 as a pivotal year for establishing this alternate PNT solution, with notable progress in regulatory efforts and collaboration with key stakeholders. The company also welcomed FCC Chairman Carr's draft Notice of Inquiry, emphasizing the need for GPS backup systems. Financially, NextNav reported an increase in revenue to $5.7 million for 2024, alongside a reduced operating loss compared to the previous year. The firm has maintained a strong cash position and continues to focus on advancing its innovative PNT technology while engaging with regulatory bodies to enhance GPS resiliency.

NextNav successfully completed lab and field demonstrations of its 5G PRS-based positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solution, validating its effectiveness and establishing a foundation for commercial deployment.

The issuance of a Notice of Inquiry by FCC Chairman Carr signifies federal recognition of the critical need for a GPS complement and backup, aligning with NextNav's strategic goals for GPS resiliency.

The company reported a significant year-over-year increase in revenue, with a rise from $3.9 million to $5.7 million for the full year, reflecting growth in technology and services contracts.

NextNav has engaged in proactive regulatory efforts, including filing a technical analysis with the FCC, showcasing its commitment to compliance and collaboration with government stakeholders.

NextNav reported a significant net loss of $101.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, which increased from a net loss of $71.7 million in the prior year, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

The operating loss for the same period was $60.1 million, which, while an improvement from the previous year, suggests that the company is still struggling to achieve profitability.

NextNav's accumulated deficit rose to $862.1 million as of December 31, 2024, highlighting a substantial long-term financial burden and raising concerns about the company's financial sustainability.

What is NextNav's recent achievement in PNT technology?

NextNav successfully completed lab and field demonstrations validating the effectiveness of its 5G PRS-based PNT solution.

How does NextNav's solution serve as a GPS backup?

NextNav's technology provides a terrestrial complement to GPS, enhancing positioning, navigation, and timing capabilities for national security and public safety.

What poll results did NextNav release regarding GPS backup support?

A bipartisan poll showed overwhelming support for a GPS backup, highlighting its importance for public safety and national security.

Who has joined NextNav's executive team recently?

Renee Gregory joined NextNav as VP of Regulatory Affairs, bringing over 20 years of experience in government and regulatory sectors.

When will NextNav host a conference call for analysts and investors?

NextNav will host a conference call on March 12, 2025, at 5:00 pm ET for analysts and investors.

Successfully Completed Lab and Field Demonstrations Validating Effectiveness of NextNav's 5G PRS-based PNT solution









NOI Issued by FCC Chairman Carr Demonstrates Commitment to GPS Complement and Backup







RESTON, Va., March 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ: NN) a leader in next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) and 3D geolocation, today reported financial results for NextNav’s fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024.





Mariam Sorond, NextNav CEO said, “2024 was a pivotal year for NextNav as we established a strong foundation to advance our vision for a terrestrial complement and backup to GPS. We made significant progress through our regulatory efforts and our engagement in engineer-to-engineer dialogue with key stakeholders.





As we enter 2025, we are eager to continue working with the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”), now led by Chairman Carr. The recently released draft Notice of Inquiry highlights the critical need for a complement and backup to GPS. Chairman Carr’s prompt action is a foundational step in advancing a critical national security need and we are ready to work alongside the Chairman and Commissioners and FCC staff to move towards GPS resiliency.





Beyond regulatory initiatives, we are actively advancing our NextGen solution. We recently completed lab and field demonstrations of our innovative PNT solution and entered into agreements to build an over-the-air demonstration network featuring 5G-based terrestrial 3D PNT with standards-compliant equipment. We are excited about the progress to date and remain focused on executing our strategic roadmap and driving innovation in geolocation technology.”







Recent Operational Highlights











NextNav Published Poll of Bipartisan Support for GPS Backup and Complement:



On March 10, 2025, NextNav released the results of a poll by Public Policy Polling which showed overwhelming bipartisan support for a complement and backup to GPS fueled by implications for public safety, national security, global competition, and economic stability.







On March 10, 2025, NextNav released the results of a poll by Public Policy Polling which showed overwhelming bipartisan support for a complement and backup to GPS fueled by implications for public safety, national security, global competition, and economic stability.





NextNav Submits Filing with FCC Detailing Technical Analysis of Coexistence with Unlicensed:



On February 27, 2025, NextNav filed a detailed technical analysis of co-existence with the FCC, showing that unlicensed operations can continue in the band in the presence of 5G.







On February 27, 2025, NextNav filed a detailed technical analysis of co-existence with the FCC, showing that unlicensed operations can continue in the band in the presence of 5G.





NextNav Successfully Demonstrates Positioning Reference Signal-Based PNT Technology



: NextNav successfully completed lab and field demonstrations of its innovative PNT solution based on Positioning Reference Signal (PRS) standards in 5G waveforms. The tests validated the effectiveness of NextNav's 5G PRS-based PNT solution, demonstrating precise timing synchronization and robust positioning capabilities, establishing a foundation for widespread commercial deployment.







: NextNav successfully completed lab and field demonstrations of its innovative PNT solution based on Positioning Reference Signal (PRS) standards in 5G waveforms. The tests validated the effectiveness of NextNav's 5G PRS-based PNT solution, demonstrating precise timing synchronization and robust positioning capabilities, establishing a foundation for widespread commercial deployment.





Peake Advisors (Diane Rinaldo) Files Literature Review with FCC:



A leading expert in 5G and telecommunications security, Diane Rinaldo, filed a literature review with the FCC on February 21, 2025. The review emphasizes the severe risks of prolonged GPS disruptions to national security and infrastructure and the benefits of a system-of-systems approach to PNT modernization -- fortifying GPS while diversifying backup solutions across space- and terrestrial-based systems.











Renee Gregory Joins NextNav as VP of Regulatory Affairs



: Joining NextNav in February, 2025, Renee will lead NextNav’s FCC approval and compliance efforts. Renee brings 20 plus years of experience across government and the private sector, having held senior advisory roles at the White House, NTIA, and FCC.













Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 Financial Highlights











Revenue



: was $1.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.2 million in the prior year period. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, revenue was $5.7 million, as compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in service revenue from technology and services contracts with government and commercial customers.







: was $1.9 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to $1.2 million in the prior year period. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, revenue was $5.7 million, as compared to $3.9 million in the prior year period. The increase in both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by an increase in service revenue from technology and services contracts with government and commercial customers.





Operating Loss:



was $14.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $19.9 million in the prior year period. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, operating loss was $60.1 million, as compared to $63.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by lower stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by higher payroll-related expenses and professional services.







was $14.8 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to an operating loss of $19.9 million in the prior year period. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, operating loss was $60.1 million, as compared to $63.5 million in the prior year period. The decrease in both the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024, was primarily driven by lower stock-based compensation expense, partially offset by higher payroll-related expenses and professional services.





Net Loss



: was $32.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, including a loss on the change in fair value of warrants and liability associated with the Telesaurus asset purchase of $14.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $16.4 million in the prior year period, including a gain on the fair value of the warrants of $5.7 million. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net loss was $101.9 million including a loss on the change in fair value of warrants, net of gain associated with the settlement of liability associated with the Telesaurus asset purchase, of $32.2 million, as compared to a net loss of $71.7 million in the prior year period, including a loss on the fair value of the warrants of $4.1 million.







: was $32.3 million in the three months ended December 31, 2024, including a loss on the change in fair value of warrants and liability associated with the Telesaurus asset purchase of $14.9 million, as compared to a net loss of $16.4 million in the prior year period, including a gain on the fair value of the warrants of $5.7 million. In the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, net loss was $101.9 million including a loss on the change in fair value of warrants, net of gain associated with the settlement of liability associated with the Telesaurus asset purchase, of $32.2 million, as compared to a net loss of $71.7 million in the prior year period, including a loss on the fair value of the warrants of $4.1 million.





Balance Sheet



: as of December 31, 2024, the Company had $80.1 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments and has $54.6 million in debt net of unamortized discount attributed to transaction costs and the issuance of warrants, with a gross value of $70.0 million.













Conference Call Information







NextNav will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 5:00 pm ET on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.





Registration for the conference call can be completed by visiting the following website prior to, or on the day of, the conference call:



https://registrations.events/direct/Q4I629366



. After registering, each participant will be provided with call details and a registrant ID. Reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email. Alternatively, the conference call will be available via a live webcast.





To access the live webcast or a replay, visit the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.nextnav.com/.



https://ir.nextnav.com/



.





A replay will be available through March 19, 2025. To receive replay details, please register through the link above. After registering for replay details, each participant will be provided with call details and access codes to listen to the call playback.







About NextNav Inc.







NextNav Inc. (Nasdaq: NN) is a leader in next generation positioning, navigation and timing (PNT), enabling a whole new ecosystem of applications and services that rely upon 3D geolocation and PNT technology. Powered by low-band licensed spectrum, NextNav's positioning and timing technologies deliver accurate, reliable, and resilient 3D PNT solutions for critical infrastructure, GPS resiliency and commercial use cases.





For more information, please visit



https://nextnav.com/



or follow NextNav on



Twitter



or



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “forecast,” “intend,” “seek,” “target,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” “plan,” “outlook,” and “project” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable and may also relate to NextNav’s future prospects, developments and business strategies. In particular, such forward-looking statements include the achievement of certain FCC-related milestones and FCC approvals, the ability to realize the broader spectrum capacity and the advancement of NextNav’s terrestrial 3D PNT services, NextNav’s position to drive growth in its 3D geolocation business and expansion of its next generation terrestrial 3D PNT technologies, the business plans, objectives, expectations and intentions of NextNav, and NextNav’s estimated and future business strategies, competitive position, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, revenue, expenses, and profitability. These statements are based on NextNav’s management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.





Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside NextNav’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to, those included in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the NextNav’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in Part II, Item 1A, “Risk Factors” of the Company’s subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as those otherwise described or updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). You are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and NextNav undertakes no commitment to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.







Contact:







Katie Eskwitt





Sloane & Company







Keskwitt@sloanepr.com













NEXTNAV INC.









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS









































December 31,

























2024 (unaudited)

















2023

























(in thousands)

















Assets



































Current assets:

































Cash and cash equivalents









$





39,330













$





81,878













Short term investments













40,785

















3,954













Accounts receivable













3,301

















2,332













Other current assets













2,629

















3,056













Total current assets









$





86,045













$





91,220













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $13,716 and $9,724 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively













17,974

















21,561













Operating lease right-of-use assets













17,368

















19,267













Goodwill













16,966

















17,977













Intangible assets, net













9,589

















10,625













Other assets













13,798

















1,508













Total assets









$





161,740













$





162,158























































Liabilities and stockholders’ equity











































Current liabilities:









































Accounts payable









$





858













$





391













Accrued expenses and other current liabilities













8,536

















6,592













Operating lease current liabilities













2,462

















2,523













Deferred revenue













288

















297













Total current liabilities









$





12,144













$





9,803





















































Warrants













28,707

















7,053













Operating lease noncurrent liabilities













14,352

















15,145













Other long-term liabilities













1,795

















1,614













Long-term debt, net of debt issuance cost and discount













54,621

















48,447













Total liabilities









$





111,619













$





82,062





















































Stockholders’ equity:









































Common Stock, authorized 500,000,000 shares; 131,268,940 and 111,261,434 shares issued and 131,136,712 and 111,132,222 shares outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively









$





14













$





12













Additional paid-in capital













912,241

















837,416













Accumulated other comprehensive income













665

















2,198













Accumulated deficit













(862,106





)













(760,227





)









Common stock in treasury, at cost, 132,228 and 129,212 shares at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively













(693





)













(665





)









Total stockholders’ equity









$





50,121













$





78,734













Non-controlling interests













—

















1,362













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity









$





161,740













$





162,158



































































NEXTNAV INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE LOSS









(IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)





































Year Ended December 31,





































2024 (unaudited)

























2023





















































Revenue











$





5,669













$





3,862















Operating expenses:











































Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)













10,777

















12,743













Research and development













16,242

















19,503













Selling, general and administrative













33,510

















30,324













Depreciation and amortization













5,238

















4,821















Total operating expenses











$





65,767













$





67,391















Operating loss















(60,098





)













(63,529





)











Other income (expense):











































Interest expense, net













(9,401





)













(3,664





)









Change in fair value of warrants













(33,177





)













(4,101





)









Other income (loss), net













970

















(220





)











Loss before income taxes











$





(101,706





)









$





(71,514





)









Provision for income taxes













173

















221















Net loss











$





(101,879





)









$





(71,735





)









Foreign currency translation adjustment













(1,533





)













827















Comprehensive loss











$





(103,412





)









$





(70,908





)











Net loss











$





(101,879





)









$





(71,735





)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders











$





(101,879





)









$





(71,735





)









Weighted average of shares outstanding – basic and diluted













121,500

















107,972















Net loss attributable to common stockholder per share – basic and diluted











$





(0.84





)









$





(0.66





)































































NEXTNAV INC.









CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





































Year Ended December 31,





































2024 (unaudited)

















2023





































(in thousands)





















Operating activities































Net loss









$





(101,879





)









$





(71,735





)









Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization













5,238

















4,821













Equity-based compensation













13,856

















21,838













Change in fair value of warrant liability













33,177

















4,101













Change in fair value of Asset Purchase Agreement liability













(966





)













—













Realized and unrealized gain on marketable securities













(888





)













(546





)









Equity method investment loss













175

















191













Asset retirement obligation accretion













76

















66













Amortization of debt discount













6,174

















3,151













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





































Accounts receivables













(969





)













(164





)









Other current assets













388

















537













Other assets













110

















119













Accounts payable













467

















(627





)









Deferred revenue













(9





)













202













Accrued expenses and other liabilities













5,990

















1,884













Operating lease right-of-use assets and liabilities













1,052

















722













Net cash used in operating activities









$





(38,008





)









$





(35,440





)















































Investing activities







































Capitalization of costs and purchases of network assets, property, and equipment













(350





)













(2,751





)









Purchase of internal use software













(442





)













(983





)









Purchase of marketable securities













(82,443





)













(37,441





)









Sale and maturity of marketable securities













46,500

















42,249













Payment for Asset Purchase Agreement liability













(2,732





)













—













Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities









$





(39,467





)









$





1,074



















































Financing activities







































Proceeds from senior secured notes













—

















70,000













Payments towards debt issuance cost













—

















(1,861





)









Payments towards debt













(111





)













(110





)









Proceeds from exercise of common stock options













3,787

















73













Proceeds from exercise of common warrants













31,387

















882













Redemption of non-controlling interests













40

















—













Net cash provided by financing activities









$





35,103













$





68,984













Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents













(176





)













30













Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents













(42,548





)













34,648













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period













81,878

















47,230













Cash and cash equivalents at end of period









$





39,330













$





81,878



















































Non-cash investing and financing information and supplemental disclosures







































Capital expenditure included in Accrued expenses and other current liabilities









$





78













$





285













Reclassification of warrant liability to common stock warrants









$





11,523













$





1,248













Issuance of warrants









$





—













$





22,843













Interest paid in shares









$





3,842













$





1,888













Interest paid in cash









$





3,502













$





1,808













Income taxes paid, net









$





195













$





147











