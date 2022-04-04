NextGen (NXGN) Introduces New Integrated Care EHR Solution

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. NXGN recently divulged the release of its NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, which builds upon the company’s superior NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR) and practice management system. Interestingly, the newly announced suite is the industry’s first platform to combine comprehensive physical, behavioral health, human services, and oral health in one software solution.



It is worth mentioning that the NextGen Behavioral Health solution includes advanced abilities, features and specialized content like packet navigation, content for residential treatment programs, electronic medication administration record (eMAR) and bed board solutions.



This announcement is likely to bolster the demand for NextGen solutions further.

Benefits of the New Suite

The new solution provides a consolidated platform that caters to the need of outpatient mental health services, substance use disorders, crisis services, residential treatment services, intellectual and developmental disabilities, along with primary care.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per management, the company remains focused on accelerating its solutions to support integrated whole-person health and lower care disparities. Integrating multi-specialty care information from across community health services into one unified platform marks a significant milestone for NextGen.

Market Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global EHR market is anticipated to reach $35.1 billion by 2028, witnessing a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2016-2028). Hence, this announcement comes at an opportune time for NextGen.

Recent Developments

In February, the company collaborated with Verato to integrate patient matching into the NextGen Health Data Hub (“HDH”) platform. The incorporation of NextGen’s HDH platform with Verato Universal MPI is expected to provide a more comprehensive insight into patient health.



In January, NextGen’s integrated platform was selected by Lake County Tribal Health, a Northern California-based community health center. The NextGen Enterprise EHR, NextGen Enterprise Practice Management (PM) and NextGen Patient Experience Platform are among the solutions adopted by Lake County Tribal Health to enhance patient outcomes and optimize provider workflow.

Price Performance

Shares of the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock gained 15.4% over the past year against the industry’s decline of 37.7%.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. AMN, Henry Schein, Inc. HSIC and McKesson Corporation MCK.



AMN Healthcare surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20%. The company currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



AMN Healthcare’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 16.2%. AMN’s earnings yield of 8.8% compares favorably with the industry’s 0.3%.



Henry Schein beat earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 25.5%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



Henry Schein’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. HSIC’s earnings yield of 5.6% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.



McKesson surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.6%. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.



McKesson’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.8%. MCK’s earnings yield of 8.8% compares favorably with the industry’s 4.1%.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.