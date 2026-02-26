NextEra (NEE) Up 8.6% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for NextEra Energy (NEE). Shares have added about 8.6% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is NextEra due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

NextEra Energy's Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Lag



NextEra Energy, Inc. reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 54 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 53 cents by 1.9%. The bottom line was also up 1.9% year over year.



The year-over-year improvement in earnings per share was due to solid financial and operational performance at two of its businesses.



GAAP earnings per share for the fourth quarter were 73 cents compared with 58 cents in the year-ago period.

NextEra Energy's Total Revenues

In the fourth quarter, NextEra Energy’s operating revenues were $6.5 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.52 billion by 0.33%. However, the top line improved 20.7% year over year.

Segment Results of NextEra Energy

Florida Power & Light Company: The segment’s revenues amounted to nearly $4.27 billion, up 10.8% from the prior-year figure of $3.86 billion. Its earnings were 46 cents per share compared with 41 cents in the year-ago quarter.



NextEra Energy Resources: Its revenues amounted to $2.18 billion compared with the prior-year figure of $1.45 billion. The segment’s earnings were 20 cents per share compared with 22 cents in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $111 million compared with $82 million in the year-ago period. The operating loss in the fourth quarter was 12 cents per share, which was wider than the year-ago loss of 10 cents.

Highlights of NextEra Energy's Release

Florida Power & Light Company’s (“FPL”) growth in the reported quarter was largely fueled by ongoing business investments. FPL recorded capital expenditures of around $2.1 billion during the quarter, with full-year capital investments of $8.9 billion.



NextEra Energy Resources had a strong quarter for new renewables and storage origination, adding 3.6 gigawatts (“GW”) to its backlog. With these additions, NextEra Energy Resources' backlog now totals 29.8 GW after taking into account more than 3.6 GW of new projects placed into service as of Jan. 27, 2026.



Jointly, in 2025, FPL and NextEra Energy Resources added around 8.7 GW of new generation and storage projects to power America's growing economy.

Financial Update of NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $2.81 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, compared with $1.49 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Long-term debt, as of Dec. 31, 2025, was $89.56 billion, up from $72.4 billion on Dec. 31, 2024.



Cash flow from operating activities in 2025 was $12.48 billion compared with $13.26 billion in 2024.

NextEra Energy’s Guidance

NextEra Energy continues to expect 2026 adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.92 to $4.02.



NextEra Energy also continues to expect a compound annual growth rate in adjusted earnings per share of more than 8% annually through 2032. It is targeting the same from 2032 through 2035, all on the basis of $3.71 adjusted earnings per share in 2025.



NextEra Energy’s unit, Energy Resources, currently aims to add 76,600-107,600 MW of renewable power projects to its portfolio in the 2026-2032 span.



NextEra Energy also continues to expect to grow its dividends per share at a roughly 10% rate per year through 2026, off a 2024 base, and 6% from year-end 2026 through 2028.





How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

Fresh estimates followed a downward path over the past two months.

VGM Scores

At this time, NextEra has a poor Growth Score of F, however its Momentum Score is doing a lot better with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of D on the value side, putting it in the bottom 40% for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

NextEra has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

