NextEra Energy a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.7% Yield (NEE)

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-averagestatistics including a strong 2.7% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NextEra Energy Inc is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 1.42% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $279,374,874 worth of NEE shares.

NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by NextEra Energy Inc is $2.266/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 11/21/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for NEE, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

NEE operates in the Electric Utilities sector, among companies like Constellation Energy Corp (CEG), and Southern Company (SOMN).

