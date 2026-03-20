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NextEra Energy Secures Approval For 10GW Of Gas Projects

March 20, 2026 — 02:25 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) on Friday said that up to 10 gigawatts of natural gas-powered generation projects in Texas and Pennsylvania have been approved by Donald Trump as part of Japan's $550 billion U.S. investment commitment tied to the U.S.-Japan trade agreement.

The projects include the company's previously disclosed Texas hub developed with Comstock Resources, Inc. and are intended to serve rising demand from data centers and advanced manufacturing without increasing household electricity costs.

Chief Executive John Ketchum said the selected projects support the company's hub strategy, with nearly 30 energy hubs currently in development and a long-term target of about 40.

NEE is currently trading at $91.01, down $1.40 or 1.51 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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