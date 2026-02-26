Markets
NEE

NextEra Energy Plans To Sell $2 Bln Of Equity Units

February 26, 2026 — 08:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE), Thursday announced its decision to sell $2.00 billion of equity units in a public offering.

The company intends to add the proceeds to the general funds of its subsidiary, NextEra Energy Capital Holdings, Inc., which will utilize the funds to finance investments in energy and power projects and for other general corporate purposes, including the repayment of a portion of its outstanding commercial paper obligations.

Notably, each equity unit will be issued in a stated amount of $50 with a contract to purchase NextEra Energy common stock in approximately three years.

Also, the company plans to grant to the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional $0.30 billion of equity units solely for the purpose of covering over-allotments.

In the pre-market hours, NEE is trading at $93.80, down 1.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.