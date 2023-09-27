News & Insights

Markets
NEP

NextEra Energy Partners LP Falls On Reduced Growth Expectations

September 27, 2023 — 10:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) shares are sliding more than 18 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reduced its limited partner distribution per unit growth expectations to 5 to 8 percent per year through at least 2026, with a target of 6 percent growth. Earlier growth expectation was in a range of 6-8 percent per year. Further, the company said it expects no growth equity until 2027.

Further, the company revised its year-end run-rate expectations for adjusted EBITDA and CAFD to be in the ranges of $1,900 million to $2,100 million and $730 million to $820 million, respectively.

NextEra Energy Partners now expects the annualized rates of its third-quarter 2023 distribution per common unit to be $3.47, payable in November 2023, and its fourth-quarter 2023 distribution per common unit to be $3.52, payable in February of 2024.

Currently, shares are at $38.31, down 18.30 percent from the previous close of $46.90 on a volume of 1,923,495.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.