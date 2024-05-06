News & Insights

NextEra Energy Partners Appoints Bolster As CFO

(RTTNews) - Monday, NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP) announced the appointment of Brian Bolster as the Chief Financial Officer and Board Director.

He will be taking over from Kirk Crews, who was appointed to a new senior leadership position at NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) earlier in the day.

Both appointments will be effective immediately.

Bolster will directly report to John Ketchum, the chairman and Chief Executive Officer, of NextEra Energy Partners.

He joined NextEra Energy after a nearly 25-year tenure at Goldman Sachs, where he served as the head of natural resources in the Americas. He was in charge of investment banking activities in various sectors including power, infrastructure, chemicals, energy, metals, and mining.

